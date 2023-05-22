Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 22nd May 2023, 10:14 BST
Oriental, a takeaway at 235 Lower House Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on April 21, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 623 takeaways with ratings, 294 (47%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.