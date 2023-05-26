Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Hiba's Cuisine, a takeaway at 175 Park Road, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on April 27, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 626 takeaways with ratings, 294 (47%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.