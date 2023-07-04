Register
Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

Preferred Pizza, a takeaway at 69 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 626 takeaways with ratings, 302 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.