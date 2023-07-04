Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Jul 2023, 10:22 BST
Preferred Pizza, a takeaway at 69 Lisburn Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 5, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 626 takeaways with ratings, 302 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.