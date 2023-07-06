Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
The Great Indian Dhaba, a takeaway at 145a Queens Drive, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 627 takeaways with ratings, 302 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.