Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 6th Jul 2023, 09:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

The Great Indian Dhaba, a takeaway at 145a Queens Drive, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on June 7, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 627 takeaways with ratings, 302 (48%) have ratings of five and just six have zero ratings.