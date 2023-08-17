Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Last Minute Pizza / Netherley Kebab House, a takeaway at 3 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 617 takeaways with ratings, 299 (48%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.