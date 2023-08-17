Register
Liverpool takeaway handed new food hygiene rating

A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new one-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Last Minute Pizza / Netherley Kebab House, a takeaway at 3 Wheathill Industrial Estate Holt Lane, Liverpool was given the score after assessment on July 19, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

It means that of Liverpool's 617 takeaways with ratings, 299 (48%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.