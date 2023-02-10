Liverpool takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
H Jungs, a takeaway at 527 West Derby Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 589 takeaways with ratings, 265 (45%) have ratings of five and just 11 have zero ratings.