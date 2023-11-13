Liverpool takeaway handed new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
Chows Fish And Chips, a takeaway at 75 City Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on October 13, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 597 takeaways with ratings, 298 (50%) have ratings of five and just 12 have zero ratings.