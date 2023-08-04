Liverpool takeaway hit with new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating
A Liverpool takeaway has been handed a new zero-out-of-five food hygiene rating.
CHEF HOI`S LTD, a takeaway at 46 Lower Breck Road, Liverpool was given the minimum score after assessment on July 6, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
It means that of Liverpool's 619 takeaways with ratings, 296 (48%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.