Liverpool to complete signing of AS Roma forward and World Cup 2023 star

Liverpool are set to add further firepower to their squad with the signing of a World Cup 2023 star.

Liverpool are set to complete their seventh signing of the summer. Cr: Getty Images

Liverpool are set to complete their seventh signing of the summer with the purchase of AS Roma forward Sophie Roman Haug.

The 24-year-old Norway international has been chased by two Women's Super League clubs this summer but it appears the Reds have won the race for her signature, with a significant fee paid to the Italian giants.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haug had an excellent first full season in Serie A last year as she helped Le Giallorosse win the league title by scoring seven goals in 18 games, while the club also reached the quarter finals of the UEFA Women's Champions League in their maiden campaign where they lost to eventual winners Barcelona.

Most Popular

She continued that scoring streak in the World Cup, bagging a hat trick for Norway in their 6-0 demolition of Philippines in Group A and now the exciting young striker will bring her talents to the Women's top tier in England.

Interest in the Haug had been high, however, it is understood the Italian club have been tough in negotiations with Alessandro Spugna's side reluctant to sanction the sale for a player they rate very highly. However, it now appears Liverpool's latest bid has been enough to convince Roma to sell and a move could be rubber stamped this week, as per atafootball, with the player understood to be on Merseyside today discussing the move.

The Reds have already added six new faces to the squad, two of which were strikers Natasha Flint and Mia Enderby, but head coach Beard will be delighted to add further firepower to his ranks and will deem the signing of the Norwegian forward as real coup given her pedigree.