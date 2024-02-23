Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 11 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 11 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 18 was down from 19 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 2,555 people in hospital with Covid as of February 18.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that eight new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 16.