Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 15 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 15 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 7th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 2 was up from 14 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,137 people in hospital with Covid as of July 2. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 17% in the last week.

    The figures also show that 16 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 30.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.