Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 16 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:15 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 16 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 23 was down from 17 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,066 people in hospital with Covid as of July 23. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased by 3% in the last week.

    The figures also show that 21 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 21.

    Due to changes with how the NHS records admissions, monthly comparisons are not available.