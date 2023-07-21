Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 17 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:11 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 17 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on July 16 was up from 13 on the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 1,101 people in hospital with Covid as of July 16.

Most Popular

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 41% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to July 14.