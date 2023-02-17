Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

File photo dated 18/1/2023 of a NHS hospital ward, as nursing university applicants have fallen by 24%, leading to fears the reduction could exacerbate Scotland's NHS recruitment crisis.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.

Most Popular

Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.