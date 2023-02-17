Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 18 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 18 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 15 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.
Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.
The figures also show that 20 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 13. This was down from 23 in the previous seven days.