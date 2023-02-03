Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 19 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 19 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on February 1 was down from 32 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 74.

Across England there were 6,055 people in hospital with Covid as of February 1, with 136 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 36%.