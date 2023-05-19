Register
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 19th May 2023, 12:39 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on May 17 was down from 27 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 55.

    Across England there were 3,550 people in hospital with Covid as of May 17, with 89 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 36% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 25%.

    The figures also show that 15 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 15. This was down from 18 in the previous seven days.