Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 19 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 19 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on February 11 was down from 29 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 3,077 people in hospital with Covid as of February 11.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 19% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 16 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to February 9.