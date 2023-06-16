Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 21 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 21 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on June 11 was down from 22 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Across England there were 2,130 people in hospital with Covid as of June 11. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.

Most Popular

The figures also show that 22 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to June 9.