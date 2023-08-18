Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 31 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 31 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 31 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on August 13 was up from 29 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,345 people in hospital with Covid as of August 13.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has more than doubled in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 25 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to August 11.