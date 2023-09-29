Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 32 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on September 24 was down from 35 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,087 people in hospital with Covid as of September 24.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 22% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show that 37 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to September 22.