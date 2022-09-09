Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 36 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 36 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-07 was down from 64 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 69% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 116.

Across England there were 4,864 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-07, with 117 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 43% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 46%.