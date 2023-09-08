Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 42 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 42 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on Sep-03 was up from 34 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 2,879 people in hospital with Covid as of Sep-03. The number of hospital patients with Covid-19 decreased 13% in the last week.
The figures also show that 42 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to Sep-01.