Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 44 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 44 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on November 5 was down from 57 on the same day the previous week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Across England there were 3,176 people in hospital with Covid as of November 5.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 28% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 34 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to November 3.