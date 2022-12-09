Register
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 47 Covid-19 patients in hospital

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 minutes ago
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 7 was down from 59 on the same day the previous week.

There were 55 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

    Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of December 7, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 3% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21%.

    The figures also show that 36 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 5. This was down from 40 in the previous seven days.