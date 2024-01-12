Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 49 patients with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 49 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 7 was up from 41 on the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,123 people in hospital with Covid as of January 7.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 36% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show 68 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 5.