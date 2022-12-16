Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 53 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 53 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 14 was up from 47 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 37.
Across England there were 6,720 people in hospital with Covid as of December 14, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 34% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 23%.
The figures also show that 41 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 12. This was up from 36 in the previous seven days.