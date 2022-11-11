Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 55 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 55 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on November 9 was down from 82 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 51% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 113.

Across England there were 5,647 people in hospital with Covid as of November 9, with 150 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 47% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 32%.