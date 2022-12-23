Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 58 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 58 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 21 was up from 53 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 35% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 43.
Across England there were 8,643 people in hospital with Covid as of December 21, with 174 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 88% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 49%.
The figures also show that 50 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 19. This was up from 41 in the previous seven days.