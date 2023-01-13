Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 61 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 61 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 11 was down from 74 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 53.

Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 21%​.