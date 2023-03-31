Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 62 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 62 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 62 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was down from 77 on the same day the previous week.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 more than doubled in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 23.

Most Popular

Across England there were 7,963 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 192 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 6% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 10%.

Advertisement

Advertisement