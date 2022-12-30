Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 63 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 63 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on December 28 was up from 58 on the same day the previous week.
There were 59 beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 9,459 people in hospital with Covid as of December 28, with 209 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 91% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 63%.
The figures also show that 48 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 26. This was down from 50 in the previous seven days.