Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 72 patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 72 patients with coronavirus in hospital as of last Wednesday, figures show.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:05 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on April 5 was up from 62 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 59.

    Across England there were 7,005 people in hospital with Covid as of April 5, with 165 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 8% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 1%.

    The figures also show that 76 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to April 3. This was up from 60 in the previous seven days.