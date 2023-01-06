Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 74 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 74 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on January 4 was up from 63 on the same day the previous week.
The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 57% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 47.
Across England there were 9,332 people in hospital with Covid as of January 4, with 212 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 70% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 78%.
The figures also show that 59 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to January 2. This was up from 48 in the previous seven days.