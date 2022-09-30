Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for 84 Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for 84 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on September 28 was up from 62 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 increased by 31% in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 64.

Across England there were 7,024 people in hospital with Covid as of September 28, with 160 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 24% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 11%.