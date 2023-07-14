Register
Liverpool University Hospitals Trust cares for four patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool University Hospitals Trust was caring for four patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 14th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital with Covid-19 by 8am on January 8 was down from five on the same day the previous week.

Across England, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has decreased by 35% in the last four weeks.

The figures also show that 18 new patients with Covid were admitted to hospital in Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to May 8.