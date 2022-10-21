Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one Covid-19 patient in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one coronavirus patient in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on October 19 was in line with the same day the previous week.

There were no beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.

Across England there were 10,387 people in hospital with Covid as of October 19, with 206 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has more than doubled in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 42%.