Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital
Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.
Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.
Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.
The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 6.