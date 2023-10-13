Register
Liverpool Women's Trust cares for one patient with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for one patient with coronavirus in hospital as of Sunday, figures show.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 12:18 BST
Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.
NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 the same day the previous week.

Across England there were 4,414 people in hospital with Covid as of October 8.

    Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 32% in the last four weeks.

    The figures also show one new patient with Covid was admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to October 6.