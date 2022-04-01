Liverpool Women's Trust cares for two Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for two coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.
NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on March 29 was in line with the same day the previous week.
There were three beds occupied by Covid-19 patients four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.
Across England there were 15,411 people in hospital with Covid as of March 29, with 325 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.
The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 82% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has increased by 33%.
The figures also show that 11 new Covid patients were admitted to hospital in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust in the week to March 27. This was down from 12 in the previous seven days.