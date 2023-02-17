Liverpool Women's Trust cares for two patients with Covid-19 in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for two patients with coronavirus in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital with Covid-19 at 8am on February 8, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,209 people in hospital with Covid as of February 15, with 137 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

Nationally, the number of hospital patients with Covid-19 has increased by 14% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 6%.