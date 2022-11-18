Liverpool Women's Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

Orderlies push a bed at the Royal Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry.

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on November 9.

There was one bed occupied by a Covid-19 patient four weeks ago in Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust.

Most Popular

Across England there were 5,010 people in hospital with Covid as of November 16, with 122 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by 52% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 41%.