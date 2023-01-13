Liverpool Women's Trust cares for zero Covid-19 patients in hospital

Liverpool Women's Trust was caring for zero coronavirus patients in hospital as of Tuesday, figures show.

NHS England data shows no people were being treated in hospital for Covid-19 at 8am on January 4, and there were none four weeks ago.

Across England there were 7,743 people in hospital with Covid as of January 11, with 182 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has increased by 15% in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has ​increased by 21%​.