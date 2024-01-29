Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio - but they will face major competition for his signature in the form of Newcastle United.

While it is highly unlikely that either club will be able to snap up the 22-year-old star this month, they are both expected to make an offer for him in the summer transfer window. This comes from a report from Portuguese outlet Record, who mention that Sporting are 'holding' onto their biggest stars and are unwilling to let any of them go in January.

He has been a constant fixture in Sporting's team this season, having played in 17 Liga Portugal games so far and scoring a single goal along the way. He has also been impressive in the Europa League, scoring two goals over the course of six appearances.

What would Goncalo Inacio would bring to Liverpool?

Inacio is the archetypal modern centre-back. Not only is he fast and physically capable, he also possesses excellent technical ability and can play out from the back naturally. Additionally, he is also left-footed, which will give Liverpool more options when building moves from deep.

While the Reds have some excellent centre-halves at the club, like Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate - but with Van Dijk reaching the twilight of his career, it is important to have a successor in mind for such an important player.