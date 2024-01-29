Liverpool's biggest rivals for £52m 'transfer target' named amid fresh update
Liverpool have learned who their biggest rivals will be as they seek out a deal for a Portuguese defender
Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio - but they will face major competition for his signature in the form of Newcastle United.
While it is highly unlikely that either club will be able to snap up the 22-year-old star this month, they are both expected to make an offer for him in the summer transfer window. This comes from a report from Portuguese outlet Record, who mention that Sporting are 'holding' onto their biggest stars and are unwilling to let any of them go in January.
He has been a constant fixture in Sporting's team this season, having played in 17 Liga Portugal games so far and scoring a single goal along the way. He has also been impressive in the Europa League, scoring two goals over the course of six appearances.
What would Goncalo Inacio would bring to Liverpool?
Inacio is the archetypal modern centre-back. Not only is he fast and physically capable, he also possesses excellent technical ability and can play out from the back naturally. Additionally, he is also left-footed, which will give Liverpool more options when building moves from deep.
While the Reds have some excellent centre-halves at the club, like Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate - but with Van Dijk reaching the twilight of his career, it is important to have a successor in mind for such an important player.
While Inacio lacks Van Dijk's aerial dominance and powerful frame, he has all of his ability on the ball - if not more. Additionally, at such a young age, Inacio still has plenty of time to grow as a player. With Jurgen Klopp set to leave the club in the summer, could the Portuguese international be the man to spearhead Liverpool's new era?