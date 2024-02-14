More people killed by homicide in Merseyside last year

File photo dated 20/09/2021 of the scene in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, near Sheffield, where the bodies of John Paul Bennett, 13, Lacey Bennett, 11, their mother Terri Harris, 35, and Lacey's friend Connie Gent, 11, were discovered at a property. A series of "very stark" failures by the Probation Service contributed to the murders of a mother and three children by Damien Bendall, a coroner has concluded. Peter Nieto, the senior coroner for Derby and Derbyshire, said that while Bendall bore "primary responsibility" for the "brutal and savage" murders of Terri Harris, John Paul Bennett, Lacey Bennett and Connie Gent, there were "several very stark acts or omissions" by both the Probation Service and individuals that "accumulatively" contributed to the deaths. Issue date: Monday October 23, 2023.

More people were killed by homicide in Merseyside last year, new figures show.

But across England and Wales, police logged the lowest number of homicide victims since 2016-17, excluding 2020-21, which was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Office for National Statistics figures show Merseyside Police recorded 24 people dying because of a homicide incident in the year to March – up from 18 the year before.

It meant there were 13.3 victims per million residents over the last three years.

Nationally, the number of victims fell by 14% from 684 to 590, with 10.2 homicides logged per million people.

Homicide figures are a total of murder, manslaughter and infanticide incidents, where one incident can have more than one victim.

The figures also show a black person is more than four times more likely to be killed by homicide than a white person, with 39.8 victims per million people, compared with 8.7 victims per million white people.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "Everybody has the right to be safe in their neighbourhoods and communities and we are pleased to see overall homicides down year on year by 14%, but we are not complacent.

"Differences in rates between ethnic groups are likely to reflect a range of factors, including differing age profiles, geographical distributions and socioeconomic differences.