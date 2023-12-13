More than 100 ambulance patients waited more than an hour at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust

More than 100 ambulance patients waited more than an hour to be handed over to accident and emergency services at Liverpool University Hospitals Trust in the week to December 3, new figures show.

Ambulances outside a hospital in Ashford, Kent, as at least three ambulance services have declared critical incidents as NHS services around the country face "unprecedented" pressure, ahead of planned strike action. North East Ambulance Service, South East Coast Ambulance Service and the East of England Ambulance Service have all moved to the status as staff work to respond to calls. Picture date: Tuesday December 20, 2022.

Ambulance services across England have improved in the first week of the month this year compared to the same period last year.

However, experts said while there is hope this winter will not be a repeat of the last, it is still unlikely ambulance handovers will get below the 15-minute target.

NHS England figures show 135 patients waited at least an hour in an ambulance when they arrived at Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in the week to December 3.

This meant 15% of 881 patients experienced significant delays – a decrease from 20% during the same period in 2022. The figures cover patients for whom the handover time was known.

A further 114 patients (13%) had to wait between 30 and 60 minutes, while 229 (26%) took between 15 and 30 minutes.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at health think tank The King's Fund, said: “The combination of tight budgets, rising Covid-19 and flu cases, and industrial action, make it unlikely that ambulance handovers will get below the 15-minute target this winter.

“The Government needs more long-term, big-picture thinking if it’s to truly solve the issue of ambulance handover delays.”

The NHS states trusts should complete 95% of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes and all should be conducted in less than one hour.

But across the country, 10% of patients were held for over an hour in the week to December 3, while 17% took at least 30 minutes.

Ms Jefferies added: “Long queues of ambulances waiting to handover outside A&E have a real impact on patient safety, patient experience, and the morale of staff.

“These figures suggest there is some hope for the NHS that this winter will not be a repeat of last. However, there is no doubt this will still be a tough winter for ambulance crews and A&E staff alike.”

Jessica Morris, fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said:“While ambulance handover delays have improved somewhat when compared with this time last year, the situation in 2022 was truly dire and the problems facing emergency care were compounded by the ambulance staff strikes we saw last winter.”

Ms Morris added she expects more difficult weeks ahead thanks to very high bed occupancy rates and the threat of looming strikes.

An NHS England spokesperson said: “This year, we set out our plans for winter earlier than ever before.