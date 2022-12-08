More than half of A&E patients wait longer than four hours at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals

More than half of patients seeking A&E care at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS guidance states that 95% of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

But St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust fell well behind that target in November, when just 46% of the 9,941 attendances at type 1 A&E departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

Type 1 departments are those which provide major emergency services – with full resuscitation equipment and 24-hour consultant-led care – and account for the majority of attendances nationally.

It means 54% of patients attending major A&E at St Helens and Knowsley Hospitals waited longer than four hours to be seen last month, compared to 55% in October, and 45% in November 2021.

Including the 4,693 attendances at other accident and emergency departments, such as minor A&Es and those with single specialties, 61% of A&E patients were seen by the trust within the target time in November.

At St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust:

In November:

There were 130 booked appointments, down from 148 in October

351 patients waited longer than four hours for treatment following a decision to admit – 2% of patients

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:

The median time to treatment was 117 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

