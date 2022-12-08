More than one in 20 Liverpool Women's Trust A&E patients wait longer than four hours

More than one in 20 patients needing A&E care at the Liverpool Women's Trust waited longer than four hours to be dealt with last month, figures show.

General view of an Accident and Emergency Sign at Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire.

NHS guidance states that 95% of patients attending accident and emergency departments should be admitted to hospital, transferred elsewhere or discharged within four hours.

But Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust fell behind that target in May, when just 94% of the 1,252 attendances at A&E departments were dealt with within four hours, according to figures from NHS England.

It means 6% of patients needing A&E care at the Liverpool Women's Trust waited longer than four to be seen last month, in line with 6% in April, and down from 12% in May 2021.

All of last month's attendances were via consultant-led departments with single specialties, such as eye conditions or dental problems.

At Liverpool Women's NHS Foundation Trust:

In November:

There were 75 booked appointments, up from 66 in October

Separate NHS Digital data reveals that in October:

The median time to treatment was 93 minutes. The median average is used to ensure figures are not skewed by particularly long or short waiting times

