Multiple care homes in Liverpool judged as needing improvement

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Multiple care homes have been found to be in need of improvement.

The Care Quality Commission gives ratings to care providers and other organisations across England. It rates how well the service is performing against various criteria – with overall rankings ranging from 'outstanding' to 'inadequate'.

The latest update from the CQC shows these Liverpool care homes have been given ratings:

    • Rodney House Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on July 12.

    • The Hamlets: Requires improvement, last inspected on August 14.

    • Cressington Court Care Home: Requires improvement, last inspected on May 15.

    • Millvina House: Requires improvement, last inspected on August 21.

    A 'requires improvement' rating means a service is not performing as well as it should, and will be given information by the CQC on how to improve.