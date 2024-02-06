New ratings awarded to social care services in Liverpool

File photo dated 07/10/13 of the hands of an elderly woman at home. Councils are struggling to meet rising requests for adult social care support and some people are cutting back on their home care amid the cost-of-living crisis while "completely overwhelmed" family carers try to fill the gaps, the health watchdog has said. Issue date: Friday October 20, 2023.

The latest scores for social care services in Liverpool have been released – with three services given new ratings.

The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.

The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Liverpool in January.

A care home, Salisbury Terrace, was rated as 'good' on January 5. The home was last inspected on December 4.

Having been inspected on December 27, Ava Care Liverpool Ltd – another care provider – was also judged as 'good'. The rating was published on January 20.

In addition, Waverley Care Home was awarded an 'inadequate' by the CQC on January 30. Its latest inspection was on November 15.

The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.