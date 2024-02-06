New ratings awarded to social care services in Liverpool
The latest scores for social care services in Liverpool have been released – with three services given new ratings.
The Care Quality Commission is in charge of inspecting social care services across England. The organisation judges care providers across various metrics – with the best possible rating being 'outstanding', and the worst 'inadequate'.
The latest batch of ratings from the CQC show three providers have been rated in Liverpool in January.
A care home, Salisbury Terrace, was rated as 'good' on January 5. The home was last inspected on December 4.
Having been inspected on December 27, Ava Care Liverpool Ltd – another care provider – was also judged as 'good'. The rating was published on January 20.
In addition, Waverley Care Home was awarded an 'inadequate' by the CQC on January 30. Its latest inspection was on November 15.
The CQC gives organisations four different ratings. The worst is an 'inadequate' rating, which ordinarily results in the organisation being placed in special measures by the CQC. Social care services can also be given a less serious rating of 'requires improvement' when they are not up to standard.
At the other end of the scale, services given 'outstanding' ratings are judged to be performing exceptionally well, and a 'good' rating means the organisation is meeting expectations.