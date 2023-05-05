Register
No more deaths recorded in Liverpool

There were no more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Liverpool.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 5th May 2023, 09:10 BST
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.
A nurse puts on PPE in a ward for Covid patients at King's College Hospital, in south east London. Picture date: Tuesday December 21, 2021.

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 1,915 people had died in the area by April 20 – which was unchanged from on the week before.

They were among 29,905 deaths recorded across the North West.

    The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before May 4 (Thursday) – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

    A total of 190,609 deaths were recorded throughout England by April 20.