Number of single people in Liverpool has increased in the past decade as marriage rates fall

More than half of people in Liverpool were single as the number of marriage and civil partnerships dropped across the country in the past decade, new census figures show.

The area follows trends across England and Wales, where the rate of single people has increased since the last census in 2011.

The number of people considered single – never having been in a civil partnership or marriage – in Liverpool when the census took place last year was 215,209, up from 193012 in 2011.

Of those aged 16 and older in Liverpool, 53.4% were single – an increase on 49.7% in 2011.

The picture was similar across England and Wales last year, where 37.9% of people 16 and older were single, up from 34.6% in 2011.

And 31.5% of people in Liverpool were married or in a civil partnership last year​ –​ down from 32.4% 10 years prior.

Data from the census shows 125,326 people were in opposite sex marriages last year, down from 125,326 in 2011.

An additional 1,032 were in same sex marriages in Liverpool last year – they were illegal in 2011.

The figures also show 403 people were in same sex civil partnerships last year and 226 were in opposite sex civil partnerships. There were 636 people in civil partnerships 10 years prior, which were only allowed for same sex couples at the time.

There were 29,787 divorced people and 67 people with a dissolved civil partnership in Liverpool last year, making up 7.4% of people aged 16 and over.

John Wroth-Smith, Census deputy director, said: "When looking a bit deeper, we can see that the proportion of people in a marriage or civil partnership has declined, which follows the long-term trend of declining marriages."

"Conversely, the number of people who were never married or in a civil partnership has increased by almost 3 million," Mr Wroth-Smith added.

